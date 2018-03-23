Selectmen praise town crews in storm response

With yet another snow storm predicted even though the calendar said it is spring March 20, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice took time during a Board of Selectmen meeting March 19 to thank the town’s public works crews for their response to a fierce nor’easter that she said did more damage to trees than Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

“Everyone did a terrific job,” Vanderslice said, and other selectmen agreed.

With 12 DPW employees working 500 hours of overtime, the cost for the crews to clear the roads of snow and debris was $30,000, Vanderslice said. The town also had to hire contractors to help with the tree work.

As for what to do with the debris, the town is not taking storm debris at the transfer station, nor is it arranging any pickups, Vanderslice said. The town collected debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy but that was because it was reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The nor’easter of March would not be, she said.