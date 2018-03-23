Editorial: Prime time numbers

After months of number crunching, holding conversations and public work sessions, Wilton’s municipal and education budgets have been finished, printed, and are ready for prime time. While the numbers have been no secret, they will be officially presented to the community next week during two public hearings. Those interested in seeing how their tax money is spent are encouraged to attend.

The Board of Finance will preside over each hearing. The Board of Education budget will be presented Monday evening, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Middlebrook School, 131 School Road. The Board of Education is asking for $82.37 million, an increase of 2.24% over this fiscal year.

The total Board of Selectmen budget is $32.3 million, an increase of 0.88% over the current fiscal year. It will be presented Tuesday, March 27, also at 7:30 and also at the Middlebrook auditorium.

Each budget will be reviewed and there will be ample opportunity — as finance Chair Jeff Rutishauser says in his letter to the editor this week — for public comment.

Although public comment is part of the Annual Town Meeting on May 1, this is probably the best time to have your say about how the town and school district spend your money.