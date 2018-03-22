Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Spring Poetry, Thursday, March 22, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Second of a five-part series on Goethe’s Faust: Poetry of Passion and Pathos, Power and Politics with Dr. Gerald Weiss. Free, advance registration required. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, March 24, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Human Library, Saturday, March 24, 1-5, Wilton Library. The library introduces “human books” who will tell their stories to break down barriers based on appearance or identity. No registration, no fee.

In Concert: Igor and Tatyana Pikayzen, Saturday, March 24, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Violinist Igor Pikayzen and pianist Tatyana Pikayzen will perform. Free, registration strongly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org. Waiting list only.

Silent Movie Night, Saturday, March 24, 7:30 p.m., Cannon Grange Hall, 25 Cannon Road. A festival of Laurel & Hardy films will be shown. Tickets online at cannongrange.org or at the door.

Silk Tie Egg Decorating, Sunday, March 25, 2-3:30, Wilton Library. Use silk ties to decorate eggs in the Innovation Station. $5, payable on arrival. No registration; while supplies last. Seventh grade or older and adults.

Zero Waste Faire, Sunday, March 25, 11-4, Wilton High School Field House, 395 Danbury Road. A celebration of all things green and sustainable. Free, donations suggested: $5/person, $10/family. Information: wiltongogreen.org.

Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence, Monday, March 26, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Martha Wakefield is a mixed-media artist who explores love, loss, and what remains. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, March 27, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Janet Krauss will lead a discussion of Our Souls at Night by Kent Haruf. Register: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, March 27, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Ice Cream Social and Barbershop Quartet, Tuesday, March 27, 3-5 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Sing along with the Grandmas and Grandpas Barbershop Quartet and make your own ice cream sundae. Free, reservations requested: 203-762-2600.

Silk Tie Egg Decorating, Tuesday, March 27, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Use silk ties to decorate eggs in the Innovation Station. $5, payable on arrival. No registration; while supplies last. Seventh grade or older and adults.

Board of Finance Hearing, Monday, March 26, 7:30 p.m., Middlebrook School auditorium, 131 School Road. The Board of Education budget will be discussed. Public comment invited.

Bringing Nature Home, Tuesday, March 27, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library. University of Delaware Professor Doug Tallamy, author of Bringing Nature Home, will discuss the important ecological roles of plants in landscapes as well as the ecological, educational, physical, and emotional benefits of gardening. Presented by the Wilton Garden Club. Free. Books available for purchase and signing. Registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Board of Finance Hearing, Tuesday, March 27, 7:30 p.m., Middlebrook School auditorium, 131 School Road. The Board of Selectmen budget will be discussed. Public comment invited.

Dig Into a Book with a Police Officer, Wednesday, March 28, Wilton Library. Meet and read with a Wilton police officer from 11 to 11:30 or 4:15 to 4:45. Drop in, no registration.

Women and Wealth, Wednesday, March 28, 6-7 p.m., Wilton Library. Part One of a two-part series, Investment 101— What Women Need to Know, covers terms and definitions of account types, investment vehicles, and statements. Speaker is Laurie Stefanowiz of Catamount Wealth Management in Westport. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

March Walk for Seniors, Thursday, March 29, 10 a.m. Norwalk River Valley Trail. Meet at the Autumn Ridge parking lot off Sharp Hill. Peter Dodds, president of Stay at Home in Wilton, will lead the group on a leisurely walk. All levels welcomed. Free. Information: 203-762-2600.

Spring Poetry, Thursday, March 29, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Third of a five-part series on Goethe’s Faust: Poetry of Passion and Pathos, Power and Politics with Dr. Gerald Weiss. Free, advance registration required. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2-4, Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Free event with crafts, food, and egg hunt, which will be held by age group through fifth grade. Bring your own basket, open to all. Register: WCCEaster.eventbrite.com. Information: 203-762-5591.

Spring Poetry, Thursday, April 5, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Fourth of a five-part series on Goethe’s Faust: Poetry of Passion and Pathos, Power and Politics with Dr. Gerald Weiss. Free, advance registration required. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Needle Felting Workshop, Saturday, April 7, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn about the process of making felt from wool using felting needles. They will create a needle-felted animal. Snack: apple roses. Members: $10/child, maximum $25/family; non-members: $15/child, maximum $35/family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.