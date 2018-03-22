Senior Center News

Senior scams

The office of Congressman Jim Himes invites you to a Senior Scams Workshop on Monday, March 26, 1:30 to 2:30, in the senior center lounge. Reservations: 203-834-6240.

Speakers Robin Eichen and William Kalb will explain how to defend yourself and your loved ones from scams, fraud, and identity theft. Hoax news, online loans, bogus charges, fake apps, phishing imposters, lottery and prize winner scams, and tech support scams are but a few of the scams which target seniors today.

Eichen has been with the Federal Trade Commission for 27 years as a senior attorney in New York, handling cases in the Northeast Region.

Kalb has been with the U.S. Department of the Treasury for the 13 years as a Special Agent in Charge. He manages the investigation program and all personnel throughout New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.

Travel talk

Friday’s program in the Lunchtime Learning Series at the senior center will focus on Travel in the 21st Century: Learn Uber, AirBNB & More on March 23 from noon to 1:30. Seniors are invited to pack a light lunch and learn the ins and outs of travel sites, including Uber and Lyft, AirBNB and an overview of a wide range of travel sites.

Descriptions and fees are detailed in the Wilton Continuing Education catalogue or online at wiltoncontinuinged.org. Register online or by calling 203-834-7694.

Legal answers

Elder law attorney Christine Tenore will answer questions regarding planning for longevity, long-term care, and Medicaid on Wednesday, March 28, 1:30, in the senior center lounge. This session is free and open to the public. Call 203-834-6240 to reserve a space.

Transform a room

Home stager Kathy Engstrom will help change up a living space with Transform a Room — Redesign It on Thursday, March 29, from 10 to noon, in the senior center technology room. This class will show how to achieve a desired effect with minimal financial investment. Learn to use existing furnishings and accessories to create warmth, harmony and flow. She will talk about color choices, furniture arrangements, window treatments, artwork and accessorizing.

Anyone who would like Kathy to address a specific room challenge may bring pictures of the room from all angles and a floor plan (hand-drawn is fine). The fee is $10. Registration: 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, March 23, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11, Tennis Strategies with Peter Engstrom; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 12, Travel in the 21st Century; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, March 26, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30, Drawing the Landscape; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge; 1:30, Senior Scams Workshop.

Tuesday, March 27, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Book Discussion with Janet Krauss; 11:30, Feed Your Heart at Ridgefield VNA; 12, Lunch; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening at Village Market; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 3, Stay at Home in Wilton.

Wednesday, March 28, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10, Watercolor Workshop; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1:30, Dialogue with Christine Tenore, elder law attorney.

Thursday, March 22, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 10, Basic Drawing with Martha Talburt; 10:30, Stay at Home in Wilton Brunch; 12, Lunch; 12:30, Colored Pencils with Martha Talburt; 12:45, Bingo; 2, Navigating Medicare at Meadow Ridge; 2 and 5:30, Dementia Signs and Symptoms at Bridges by EPOCH.