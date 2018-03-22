Kudlow’s friends wish him well

Thomas Dougherty, youth group director at St. Patrick Church in Redding, said he knows Larry Kudlow will do well in his new role as director of the National Economic Council under President Donald Trump.

“He’s a straight shooter,” Dougherty said, adding he has known Kudlow — a fellow Redding resident — for many years. “He’s a guy who will tell it like it is.”

“I love the church,” Kudlow said of St. Patrick’s. “It’s has been great. We helped build the new building about eight years ago. “

Kudlow has been president of the church’s Parish Council and served as head usher for many years. He also served on many committees for Bridgeport Diocese bishops Frank Caggiano and William Lori.

“I’m going to miss that,” he said, when referring to the church. However, he said, he plans to “still get up there plenty.”

Kudlow can connect to all people, Dougherty said, regardless of their political affiliation.

“He has friends on both sides of the aisle,” he said. “He can talk with everyone, and that is probably his biggest asset.”

He added that while he considers his friend a strong debater “on the left and right, when the debate is over, he maintains friendships with everyone.”

“He’s a gem of a guy,” Dougherty said.

“With all his fame in the media, he clearly values Redding as a wonderful place to live and has contributed to our community on many levels,” said Michael Thompson, chairman of the Redding Republican Town Committee, adding Redding Republicans wish him success in his new role.

John Downey, another Redding resident and former Connecticut Superior Court judge, said under Kudlow’s leadership as president of the parish council at St. Patrick Church, “Our Parish had a dramatic turnaround, both financially and organizationally.”

“His leadership and wisdom, coupled with a calm demeanor, has been an outstanding benefit to our parish in Redding,” Downey said. “Similarly, I have an expectation that Larry’s talents, in every respect, will help our President as one of his key economic advisors. Our country will greatly benefit from Larry’s sage economic advice.”