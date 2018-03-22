Brubeck Brothers Quartet to perform in Ridgefield

The Brubeck Brothers Quartet will perform in its first-ever appearance at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 30 East Ridge, Ridgefield, on Friday, March 23, at 8 p.m. Grammy-nominated rock, blues, jazz and pop guitarist Gil Parris will open the show. A wine tasting and art exhibition featuring South Salem photographer Michael Graham starts in the lobby at 7:15. Tickets are $37.50 and are available at the box office, by calling 203-438-5795 or online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. From left, are Dan Brubeck, Mike DeMicco, Chris Brubeck, and Chuck Lamb.