Local business owner to step out and dance

Seven Fairfield County business community leaders will compete in ElderHouse Adult Day Center’s Dancing with the Stars – 5th Annual Gala Benefit, March 24 at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Wilton’s Tooher-Ferraris Insurance Group’s chief operating officer, Eric Ferraris, is among those practicing their steps in preparation for the gala event.

Dancing with the Stars Gala Benefit is ElderHouse’s largest annual fund-raising event, and helps to sustain its program of adult care, socialization, and recreational activities to a senior population living with aging diseases.

For more information on how donate, or make a pledge to a dancer or get tickets, contact ElderHouse at 203-847-1998 or visit www.elderhouse.org/events.