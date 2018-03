Wilton’s daytime P.E.O. chapter installed its new officers for 2018-19 at its March business meeting. They are, from left, Barbara Clancey, Mimi Houska, Betsy Pettit, Sharon Thawley, Char Griffin, Jan Hapke, and Gale Roeder. Griffin will serve as president. Houska is the retiring president, who will continue to serve on the executive board as vice president. P.E.O. is an international sisterhood of women who support women’s education with awards, grants, scholarships and loans. — Submitted photo