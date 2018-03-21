All youngsters in the community are welcome to join in an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 31, from 2 to 4, at Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. The free hunt will be held by age group through fifth grade. There will also be crafts and food.

Children should bring their own basket to collect eggs. Parking is available at the Wilton Playshop and behind Old Town Hall. Participants can save time on arrival by registering online at WCCEaster.eventbrite.com.

Questions may be directed to the church office at 203-762-5591.