World-class musical duo at library

Internationally acclaimed and award-winning musicians, violinist Igor Pikayzen and pianist Tatyana Pikayzen, will perform in Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room on Saturday, March 24, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Both recognized as virtuosos, they are direct descendants of legendary Soviet violinist Viktor Pikayzen — Tatyana is his daughter and Igor is her son. The duo will perform pieces by Mozart, Shostakovich, Prokofiev and Waxman.

Since his concerto debut with the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra at age 8, Igor Pikayzen has appeared as a soloist with major orchestras spanning Europe, Asia, North and South America. In the last two years, he has given debuts and returned to Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall as well as many other major international venues. He received his bachelor’s degree from Juilliard and a master’s degree and artist diploma from the Yale School of Music. He is completing his doctorate at CUNY and he is on the violin faculty of the Brooklyn Conservatory. He splits his time between New York City and Westport, where he launched an annual summer music festival called Edelio.

Famed Russian pianist Tatyana Pikayzen has performed to tremendous critical acclaim across three continents. A top prize winner at the Chopin International Competition in Warsaw, she has appeared as a soloist with major orchestras in the world’s most prestigious concert halls and has played for such dignitaries as the last President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev and UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan. She has been on the faculty and has given master classes in conservatories around the world. Labeled by the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the “Paganini of the keyboard,” her discography includes the complete piano-violin sonatas of Beethoven, Brahms, and Bach. Her most recent recording is of the complete Chopin Ballads, recorded at Yale University in 2015.

This performance is free thanks to the generous support of artist Ann Chernow, Price Financial Group, and Dr. Mark and Linda Rubinstein.

An informal reception follows the concert. Registration is strongly recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.