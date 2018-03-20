Seniors to hear about dealing with stress

The AARP Norwalk-Wilton chapter will meet on Thursday, March 22, at 12:30, at St. Paul’s on the Green, 60 East Avenue, Norwalk. Guest speaker Jay Kiley of Synergy Homecare will talk about dealing with stress.

A special guest will entertain with Irish music on the bagpipes.

A collection will be taken for the Norwalk Salvation Army which needs soap, razors, twin sheets, blankets, socks, hats and gloves. Also, a $2 donation is requested.

All visitors are welcome. There are free refreshments. For information, call Evelyn at 203-229-0870 or 203-856-2584.