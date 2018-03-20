Five attempt burglary after victim’s death

Five people from Massachusetts allegedly broke into the home of a recently deceased Wilton resident who had no next of kin.

Police said the five were discovered in a home on Scribner Hill Road, on Saturday afternoon, March 17. The resident had died March 15. His death was not suspicious, Lt. Robert Kluk said. Police were making a routine check of the property but had also received a tip there might be some foul play.

The five told police they knew the victim, and were “there to pay their respects,” Kluk said.

A burglar’s tool, a crowbar, was found in the vehicle they arrived in, he said.

All five were charged with third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit criminal trespass.

Police said Jose Herrera, 30, of Holyoke, Mass., and Hector De Los Santos, 35, of Jamaica Plains, Mass., were held on $2,500 bond each and were arraigned March 19. Police said Sandra Cava-Hernandez, 53, of Holyoke, Mass., Karolin Herrera, 26, of Springfield, Mass., and Yocasta Valdez, 55, of Holyoke, Mass., each posted $2,500 bond and will appear in court March 28.