Fashion show takes aim at sexual harassment

The Wilton Woman’s Club will hold its 11th Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon at Rolling Hills Country Club on Thursday, March 29, from 11 to 1:30. This year’s fund-raiser will support the Domestic Violence Crisis Center and the Wilton Domestic Violence Task Force. Tickets may be purchased at wiltonwomansclub.org.

The event will include a drawing for two tickets to see Hamilton: An American Musical on Broadway. In addition, the club will host a silent auction for many items, including eight possible trips to locations such as Tuscany, Ireland, Alaska, and more. Finally, the luncheon will conclude with a fashion show featuring new spring styles from Lord & Taylor, modeled by members of the club.

Last year, the club raised $40,000 for its 2017 beneficiary, the Wilton Youth Council. With those funds, the council established the Wilton Woman’s Club Initiative, specifically to fight increasing addiction to opioids. The WWC Initiative has supported actions such as the How to Talk So Kids will Listen, and Listen So Kids will Talk workshops, and the research and presentation of results by Dr. Suniya Luthar, who studied the needs and attitudes of adolescents in Wilton, and how to promote positive development.

This year, the club’s philanthropy co-chairs Mariann Bigelow and Dianne deWitt spoke with many organizations to decide on the 2018 beneficiary. “After much discussion, the philanthropy committee did feel collectively that the club should seize the moment to educate our children and our community about sexual assault and harassment in society — a teachable moment so to speak — and voted to fund programs for the Wilton Domestic Violence Task Force and for DVCC,” the co-chairs said in a press release.

“As a women’s club, it is hard to turn away from what is happening all around us and not use the moment to educate. We are very proud of this great group for this courageous choice. Sexual harassment and assault is not only a problem in society but also in Wilton, with 75 families being served each year at a cost of about $350,000 — these services are free of course. This number does not include the unreported incidents in the workplace, school, and other settings. Dating violence, including the use of social media, is an important and growing aspect of this problem,” they said.

The Wilton Woman’s Club was founded in 1966 to perform community service, support philanthropy, educate members, and strengthen social bonds between women in Wilton.