Prospective member and volunteer brunch

Stay at Home in Wilton is hosting a free brunch on Thursday, March 22, from 10:30 to noon, at WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road, for anyone interested in membership or volunteering.

Stay at Home in Wilton is a nonprofit, volunteer-supported organization whose goal is to enhance the experience of aging in Wilton. It participates in the village movement in which neighbors help neighbors to enable seniors to live in their homes as long as possible.

The organization has more than 50 vetted volunteers who offer rides, minor home repairs, household assistance, friendly visits, and tech help. Members can also choose from more than 100 calendar events a year, such as this month’s annual trip to the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. These services are all included in the annual membership fee of $360. New members receive a welcome packet containing gifts and discounts.

For information, call Janet Johnson at 203-762-2600. Brunch reservations are required by March 20.