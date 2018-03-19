Police chase stolen car

A police officer chased after a stolen vehicle after its owner reported it being taken out of his driveway early March 16.

“The owner of the vehicle stolen from 18 Winton Terrace saw the vehicle being stolen and contacted the PD. An officer saw the vehicle leaving the area and attempted to stop the vehicle which engaged the officer in a pursuit,” said Lt. Robert Kluk, spokesman for the department.

However, the pursuit was called off due to safety reasons and the vehicle has not been recovered.

The vehicle theft came during a rash of car burglaries during the overnight hours of March 16, which prompted Wilton police to warn residents to lock their vehicles.

Remove all valuables from plain view and do not leave keys in cars, police said following thefts from 13 vehicles entered while parked in residential driveways.

There were also two attempts at theft from a vehicle.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those seen in a video. Anyone with information may call the Wilton Police Department at 203-834-6260, leave a message on the TIPS Line at 203-563-0256 or email [email protected]

There were 41 motor vehicle burglaries in 2017 as of last Dec. 15, which was up from 19 in 2016, according to data from the Wilton Police Department. The year before that, 2015, there were 16 motor vehicle burglaries.