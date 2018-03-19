Lebrija speaks to arts association

Wilton artist Katya Lebrija will be the featured presenter at the next meeting of the Fairfield County Arts Association on Wednesday, March 21, 7 p.m., in the Roger Ludlowe Middle School Team Room 292, 689 Unquowa Road, Fairfield.

She will have a PowerPoint presentation showing how her work has evolved from watercolors to acrylics, her experiment with printmaking, and where she is today. She will also bring some of her paintings.

A native of Mexico City, she says, “My work is a celebration of the Mexican culture, its beauty of vibrant colors and textures. My body of work is expressed without rules or hesitation. I find my paintings having a conversation with each other.” She shows her work in New York, Mexico City and throughout Fairfield County.

The Fairfield County Arts Association is a networking club for area artists in all media, on both professional and non-professional levels. Non-members are welcome to attend. For information, call Alice Katz at 203-259-8026.