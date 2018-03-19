Lebrija speaks to arts association

Into the City by Katya Lebrija
Into the City by Katya Lebrija

Wilton artist Katya Lebrija will be the featured presenter at the next meeting of the Fairfield County Arts Association on Wednesday, March 21, 7 p.m., in the Roger Ludlowe Middle School Team Room 292,  689 Unquowa Road, Fairfield.

She will have a PowerPoint presentation showing how her work has evolved from watercolors to acrylics, her experiment with printmaking, and where she is today. She will also bring some of her paintings.

A native of Mexico City, she says, “My work is a celebration of the Mexican culture, its beauty of vibrant colors and textures. My body of work is expressed without rules or hesitation. I find my paintings having a conversation with each other.” She shows her work in New York, Mexico City and throughout Fairfield County.

The Fairfield County Arts Association is a networking club for area artists in all media, on both professional and non-professional levels. Non-members are welcome to attend. For information, call Alice Katz at 203-259-8026.

Leave a Comment

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This