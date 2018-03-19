Boys swimming: Wilton ends season at state meets

The Wilton High boys swimming team produced multiple season-best times at last week’s state meets, as the Warroirs finished ninth at the Class L state championships and 36th at Saturday’s State Open.

Senior Jack Lewis ended his career for the Warriors with a pair of top-seven finishes at the Class L meet, and was the only Wilton individual swimmer to qualify for the Open.

Lewis was 19th in the 50-yard freest

yle at the State Open in a time of 22.26, accounting for six of Wilton’s 14 team points.

Also qualifying for the Open, held at Yale University, was the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Lewis, Alex Li, James Steward and Jackson Dill, which placed 21st with a season-best time of 1:32.48.

At the Class L meet, held last Wednesday at Wesleyan University, Wilton’s best finish was produced by freshman Rory Hess, who was sixth in the 100-yard butterfly (54.09).

Lewis was seventh in both the 50 free (22.29) and 100 free (49.31) to account for 44 of Wilton’s 216.5 points.

In the relays, Wilton’s best result came in the 200 free relay as Lewis, Li, Steward and Dill placed seventh with a season-best time (up to that point) of 1:32.59.

The Warriors also had a season-best times in the medley relay (1:43.1) with the foursome of Nate Snyder, Lewis, Hess and Dill; and the 400 free relay (3:30.15) with the team of Hess, Ryan Looney, Snyder and Steward.

In the 200 IM, Wilton got season-best times from Looney (14th, 2:07.08) and Hess (17th, 2:06.11), while Dylan Flanagan was 24th (2:13.01).

Steward placed 19th in the 100 buttefly with a season-best 56.89.

Ryan Looney also finished 19th in the 100 backstroke (58.73), while Flanagan took 22nd in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.84).

Results for the two meets were:

State Open

50 freestyle — 19. John Lewis 22.26;

200 freestyle relay — 21. Wilton (Jack Lewis, Alex Li, James Steward, Jackson Dill) 132.48;

Class L

200 medley relay — 10. Wilton (Nate Snyder, Jack Lewis, Rory Hess, Jackson Dill), 1:43.85;

200 IM — 14. Ryan Looney 2:07.08; 17. Rory Hess 2:06.11; 24. Dylan Flanagan 2:13.01;

50 freestyle — 7. Jack Lewis 22.29;

100 butterfly — 6. Rory Hess 54.09; 19. James Steward 56.89;

100 freestyle — 7. Jack Lewis 49.31;

200 freestyle relay — 7. Wilton (Jack Lewis, Alex Li, James Steward, Jackson Dill) 1:32.59;

100 backstroke — 19. Ryan Looney 58.73;

100 breaststroke — 22. Dylan Flanagan 1:06.84;

400 freestyle relay — 10. Wilton (Rory Hess, Ryan Looney, Nate Snyder, James Steward), 3:30.15.