Young pianist performs in city

Ian Chow, an 11-year-old Wilton resident and sixth grader at Pierrepont School in Westport, performed in the Annual Awards Concert at the Tenri Cultural Institute in New York City on March 4. He was selected for the concert after performing the Chopin Nocturne in B major, Op. 32 No. 2 at the Gifted Young People’s Concert in Manhattan last month. Ian has been a top prize winner in many competitions sponsored by the Schubert Club of Fairfield County and the Connecticut State Music Teachers Association.