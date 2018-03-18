Talk explains the value of vernal pools

Vernal pools are temporary ponds formed in spring by melting snow that serve as nurseries for amphibians, such as salamanders and wood frogs, and many other creatures vital to the health of forests and to the quality of local water.

Dr. Michael Rubbo, associate professor of environmental studies and science at Pace University and Science Advisor to Woodcock Nature Center, will discuss vernal pools in a talk on Tuesday, March 20, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

In Vernal Pools: The Jewels of the Forest he will explain how to identify these ponds as well as their characteristic wildlife. He will also discuss where to visit vernal pools in the Norwalk River watershed and practical measures for their conservation.

The program is sponsored by the nature center, library, and Norwalk River Watershed Association (NRWA). Registration is suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762 6334.

The community is also invited to follow up the talk with an Amphibian Walk on Saturday, April 28, at 1, at Woodcock Nature Center. Dave Havens, environmental science teacher at St. Luke’s School and vice president of NRWA, and Sarah Breznen, director of education at Woodcock Nature Center, will begin with a short introduction on amphibians and how to spot them, then lead a woodland walk along the trails to visit vernal ponds coming to life with salamanders, newts, frogs and toads.

Meet at the Woodcock Trail Head parking lot at 56 Deer Run Road. Tall, waterproof boots are suggested. All ages are welcome to this free event. Space is limited, register at WoodcockNatureCenter.org.