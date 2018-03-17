Money talk for women

A free, two-part seminar, Women and Wealth: Investment 101, will be offered Wednesday, March 21 and March 28, both from 6 to 7 p.m., at Wilton Library.

Laurie Stefanowicz, senior vice president and managing partner at Catamount Wealth Management, will cover how to ‘talk shop’ with financial professionals, account types, investment vehicles, and statements.

At the second session, she will help attendees focus on what needs to be changed to achieve a greater sense of financial calm and control.

Registration is highly recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.