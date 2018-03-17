Letter: GOP solicits for several openings

To the Editors:

The Wilton Republican Town Committee is responsible for recommending qualified candidates to serve on our many town boards and commissions.

The Town of Wilton website provides a regularly updated listing of vacancies, which currently includes openings on the following:

Board of Assessment Appeals.

Building Inspectors Board of Appeals.

Historic District and Historic Property Commission.

Water Pollution Control Authority.

Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate).

Any interested Republican and Unaffiliated residents of Wilton should please advise us of their interest in being considered for any of these vacancies.

Please mail or email a brief statement indicating your areas of interest, along with a copy of your resume or a biographical overview to Wilton RTC, P.O. Box 301, Wilton, CT 06897. Att’n: Peter Wrampe, Co-Chair Candidate Research & Recruitment. Email to [email protected].

Peter Wrampe

Co-Chair, Candidate Research & Development

Wilton, March 9