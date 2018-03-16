Wiltonian wins Powder Puff Derby

Eight-year-old Wilton resident and Girl Scout Brownie Liesel Schmauch won the Girl Scouts of Connecticut-sponsored Powder Puff Derby in Easton on March 10. The BSA Pinewood Derby car she and her dad, Bill, built not only won each of its six heats, but was also the fastest car in the Brownie Division and the fastest car overall in the derby with an average speed of 196.5 mph. The Powder Puff Derby is designed to teach scouts skills like woodworking, precision work, decorating, competition and sportsmanship.