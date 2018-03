The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 9 through March 15, 2018.

128 Old Kingdom Road: Andrea Kepic, to Kevin and Joann McMullan, $440,000.

Wilton Crest Condominiums, Unit 103: Joseph, Frances and Christopher Lombardo, to Michelle A. Santoro, $165,000.

30 Liberty Street: Webster Bank NA, to Phillip and Nicole Penniman, $475,000.

136 Scribner Hill Road: Adam and Katherine Zoller, to Scott and Jana Richards, $880,000.