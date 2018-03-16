Wilton police report 13 car break-ins in one night

Another rash of car burglaries on unlocked vehicles hit the town during the overnight hours of March 16, prompting police to warn residents to lock their vehicles.

Remove all valuables from plain view and do not leave keys in cars, police said following thefts from 13 vehicles entered while parked in residential driveways.

There were also two attempts at theft from a vehicle, and one stolen vehicle.

Police provided video clips from residential surveillance cameras that captured some of the attempts at opening car doors.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those seen in the video. Anyone with information may call the Wilton Police Department at 203-834-6260, leave a message on the TIPS Line at 203- 563-0256 or email at [email protected].

There were 41 motor vehicle burglaries in 2017 as of last Dec. 15, which was up from 19 in 2016, according to data from the Wilton Police Department. The year before that, 2015, there were 16 motor vehicle burglaries.