Bankwell donates to Food Bank

In lieu of holiday gifts to customers this past year, Bankwell donated $2,500 to the Connecticut Food Bank, bringing the bank’s contribution to that organization to $7,500 for the year.

Connecticut Food Bank Director of Development Michael Davidow said the organization would not be able to distribute vitally needed food to people in need without help from companies like Bankwell.

Chris Gruseke, chief executive officer of Bankwell, said, “Giving back is an important part of our corporate culture and Bankwell’s focus has been on health and human services. We support more than 200 not-for-profit organizations throughout Connecticut as part of our Bankwell for Good program. As a community bank, we are part of the fiber of the towns in which we operate. We seek to be good neighbors by being responsible corporate citizens.”

More about the Connecticut Food Bank can be found at ctfoodbank.org. More about Bankwell can be found at mybankwell.com.