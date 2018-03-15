Wilton Y gymnasts bring home championship trophies

Narrowly escaping the first winter storm of the month, the Wilton Y gymnastics team hosted the 2018 Connecticut Southern League championships over the March 3-4 weekend.

With more than 300 gymnasts and their respective spectators converging in the gym over six sessions, the hours of hard work and preparation paid off with multiple titles and awards.

Overall, the Wilton Level 6 and 8 teams each finished second all-around, while the Level 3 team finished third and the Level 4 team finished fourth.

Level 3

For ages 6-8, Tess D’Andraia scored 9.1 on floor and 9.05 on vault.

For age nine, Grace Jeanes was the bronze all-around trophy winner, with 9.45 on bars (third), 9.4 on floor (third) and 9.15 on beam (second). Mia Decore scored 9.2 on vault (fifth) and 9.15 on bars.

For age 10a, Alyssa Duarte placed fifth on beam (9.0) and floor (9.25). Lilli Todd placed second on vault (9.4).

For age 10b, Rowan Morse took home the silver all-around trophy, with third on floor (9.45) and fourth on vault (9.3), bars (9.550) and beam (9.1).

For age 11, Abby Jones came in fifth place all-around, taking third on floor (9.4), fourth on bars (9.6), and scoring 9.0 on vault. Lia Carusone placed fifth on vault (9.25) and earned 9.5 on bars and 9.15 on floor. Guinevere Quigg was third on beam (9.2) and scored 9.1 on floor and 9.05 on vault. Abigail Schmitt was fourth on floor (9.250) and received a 9.2 on vault.

For age 12, Isabella Cerra earned 9.6 on bars (third), 9.05 on vault and 9.15 on beam (fourth).

Level 4

For age 10, Taylor Archambeau placed third on vault (9.2), second on bars (9.6) and scored 9.25 on floor. Cailyn Cruickshank placed fifth on beam (9.35) and scored 9.45 on floor.

For age 11, Lauren Condon was fourth on beam (9.1) and floor (9.15) and placed fifth all-around. Kaelyn Talisse came in second on beam (9.3) and fifth on vault and floor.

For age 12, Elizabeth Fahey took home the third place all-around trophy, winning the titles of vault champion (9.3) and floor champion (9.35), and scoring 9.0 on bars. Sofia Vitti finished fifth all-around, placing third on vault (9.1), bars (9.2) and floor (9.15). Jennifer Von Bartheld came in fourth on bars and floor with 9.15 on both events. Ella Mancuso received a 9.06 on bars and placed fourth on beam (9.15). Ella Arghirescu placed fourth on vault (9.05) and fifth on bars (9.1). Emma Incao placed fifth on beam with 9.1.

For ages 13-over, Nina Ferrucci finished fifth all-around, with fourth on beam (9.05) and vault. Simona Gheorghe scored 9.25 on bars (fourth) and 9.05 on beam (fifth). Madeline Mosquera was the beam champion (9.35) and third on floor.

Level 5

For ages 9-10, Alyssa Mariani placed fourth all-around, winning the title of floor champion (9.5) and placing second on vault, third on beam and fifth on bars.

For ages 13-over, Samantha Bauer took third on floor (9.25) and fifth on vault.

Level 6

For ages 9-11, Ashley Umhoefer took home the first place all-around trophy, winning first on floor with a jaw-dropping 9.85, first on bars (9.05), and second on both vault and beam (9.5).

For ages 12-13, Alyson Scheurkogel came in third all-around, placing third on beam (9.3) and floor (9.65) and fourth on vault (9.1) and bars. Donna Stepnowsky earned an impressive 9.75 on floor (second) and 9.05 on beam. Kaylie Berghaus earned 9.5 on floor, 9.0 on beam and came in fifth on bars. Sofia Blessing scored 9.5 on floor. Alyssa Smeriglio received 9.55 on floor, and Grace Condon was fourth on floor with 9.65.

For ages 14-over, Ava Walker won the gold all-around trophy, with first on floor (9.6) and beam (9.3), second on vault (9.0) and third on bars. Michaela Kane was third all-around and the bars champion (9.05), second on floor (9.6), fourth on vault and fifth on beam.

Level 7

For ages 14-15, Isabella Jureller scored 9.4 on floor (fifth) and 9.0 on vault.

Level 8

For ages 11-13, Olivia Mannino scored 9.6 on floor (fifth) and 9.0 on beam, and was fifth on bars. Mia Karlehag was floor champion with an incredible 9.8, and was second on vault.

For ages 14-15, Emma Daugherty was crowned all-around champion, with first on floor (9.5) and vault, second on beam and third on bars.

For ages 16-over, Kate Ginsburg was second all-around with first on beam (9.25), floor (9.65) and vault, and second on bars.