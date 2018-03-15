Wilton Children’s Theater presents Oliver!

Bryan Haeffele photos

The story of a 9-year-old orphan named Oliver Twist hits the Middlebrook School auditorium stage this weekend, when the Wilton Children’s Theater (WCT) presents Lionel Bart’s Oliver! March 16-18.

The musical adaptation of the classic tale by Charles Dickens tells the story of Oliver Twist, who was born in a workhouse and apprenticed to an undertaker before escaping to London. After meeting the charismatic Artful Dodger and falling in with a gang of young pickpockets led by a crook named Fagin, Oliver is caught stealing from a wealthy gentleman who feels pity for him and kindly takes him in. Fearing they will be discovered, Fagin and his associates come after him, putting Oliver in danger once again.

The cast of 54 Wilton fourth through eighth graders has been rehearsing since the beginning of January.

The show, produced by Sarah Beach and Miki Lasher, is directed by Ginny Ruggieri, choreographed by Judy Abbatiello and musically directed by Al Galletly. The Middlebrook auditorium stage will be transformed into 19th-Century London by Brooke Burling and a team of parent volunteers.

Tickets are $12 and showtimes are:

Friday, March 16, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 17, at 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 18, at 2 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at wiltonchildrenstheater.org, at Middlebrook between 3:30 and 5:30 on Thursday, March 15, or one hour before the show at the Middlebrook auditorium.