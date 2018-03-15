Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication.

Spring Poetry, Thursday, March 15, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. First of a five-part series on Goethe’s Faust: Poetry of Passion and Pathos, Power and Politics with Dr. Gerald Weiss. Free, advance registration required. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ladies Monthly Lunch, Thursday, March 15, 11:45, restaurant to be determined. All ladies are invited to get to know the ladies of Stay at Home in Wilton. Reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Irish Soda Bread Workshop, Saturday, March 17, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. For children ages 6 to 12. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

Bluebird House-making Workshop, Sunday, March 18, 1-2, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Attract birds that eat ticks and insects. All ages (not a drop-off program); bring a Phillips-head screwdriver and eye protection. Materials charge: $15. Information/registration: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Scholarly Series, Sunday, March 18, 4-5:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Chip Mason of ASML concludes the series with a talk on Semiconductor Lithography Enables Innovations All Around Us. Free, registration required. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Parent Information Series, Tuesday, March 20, 10-11:30, Wilton Library. Psychologists Susan Bauerfeld and Chris Parrott will discuss Managing the Impact and Influence of Digital Devices. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Vernal Pools: The Jewels of the Forest, Tuesday, March 20, 7-8:30 p.m. First of the 2018 Community Conservation Initiative program. Dr. Michael Rubbo, associate professor of environmental studies and science at Pace University is speaker. Follow-up program: Exploration of vernal pools on April 28. Registration strongly encouraged: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Women and Wealth, Wednesday, March 21, 6-7 p.m., Wilton Library. Investment 101 — What Women Need to Know covers basic investment concepts. Speaker is Laurie Stefanowiz of Catamount Wealth Management in Westport. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Prospective Member and Volunteer Brunch, Thursday, March 22, 10:30, WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Learn about Stay at Home in Wilton. Free, reservations required: 203-762-2600.

Spring Poetry, Thursday, March 22, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Second of a five-part series on Goethe’s Faust: Poetry of Passion and Pathos, Power and Politics with Dr. Gerald Weiss. Free, advance registration required. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, March 24, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Human Library, Saturday, March 24, 1-5, Wilton Library. The library introduces “human books” who will tell their stories to break down barriers based on appearance or identity. No registration, no fee.

In Concert: Igor and Tatyana Pikayzen, Saturday, March 24, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Violinist Igor Pikayzen and pianist Tatyana Pikayzen will perform. Free, registration strongly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Silent Movie Night, Saturday, March 24, 7:30 p.m., Cannon Grange Hall, 25 Cannon Road. A festival of Laurel & Hardy films will be shown. Tickets online at cannongrange.org or at the door.

Silk Tie Egg Decorating, Sunday, March 25, 2-3:30, Wilton Library. Use silk ties to decorate eggs in the Innovation Station. $5, payable on arrival. No registration; while supplies last. Seventh grade or older and adults.

Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence, Monday, March 26, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Martha Wakefield is a mixed-media artist who explores love, loss, and what remains. Free, registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, March 27, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Janet Krauss will lead a discussion of Our Souls at Night by Kent Haruf. Register: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, March 27, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Ice Cream Social and Barbershop Quartet, Tuesday, March 27, 3-5 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Sing along with the Grandmas and Grandpas Barbershop Quartet and make your own ice cream sundae. Free, reservations requested: 203-762-2600.

Silk Tie Egg Decorating, Tuesday, March 27, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Use silk ties to decorate eggs in the Innovation Station. $5, payable on arrival. No registration; while supplies last. Seventh grade or older and adults.

Bringing Nature Home, Tuesday, March 27, 7-8 p.m., Wilton Library. University of Delaware Professor Doug Tallamy, author of Bringing Nature Home, will discuss the important ecological roles of plants in landscapes as well as the ecological, educational, physical, and emotional benefits of gardening. Presented by the Wilton Garden Club. Free. Books available for purchase and signing. Registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Dig Into a Book with a Police Officer, Wednesday, March 28, Wilton Library. Meet and read with a Wilton police officer from 11 to 11:30 or 4:15 to 4:45. Drop in, no registration.

Women and Wealth, Wednesday, March 28, 6-7 p.m., Wilton Library. What’s Your Money Story covers what it takes to get finances in order. Speaker is Laurie Stefanowiz of Catamount Wealth Management in Westport. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

March Walk for Seniors, Thursday, March 29, 10 a.m. Norwalk River Valley Trail. Meet at the Autumn Ridge parking lot off Sharp Hill. Peter Dodds, president of Stay at Home in Wilton, will lead the group on a leisurely walk. All levels welcomed. Free. Information: 203-762-2600.

Spring Poetry, Thursday, March 29, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Third of a five-part series on Goethe’s Faust: Poetry of Passion and Pathos, Power and Politics with Dr. Gerald Weiss. Free, advance registration required. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, March 31, 2-4, Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Free event with crafts, food, and egg hunt, which will be held by age group through fifth grade. Bring your own basket, open to all. Register: WCCEaster.eventbrite.com. Information: 203-762-5591.

Spring Poetry, Thursday, April 5, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Fourth of a five-part series on Goethe’s Faust: Poetry of Passion and Pathos, Power and Politics with Dr. Gerald Weiss. Free, advance registration required. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Spring Poetry, Thursday, April 12, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Fifth of a five-part series on Goethe’s Faust: Poetry of Passion and Pathos, Power and Politics with Dr. Gerald Weiss. Free, advance registration required. 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Fairy, Gnome and Animal Homes, Saturday, April 21, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Three guided walks are offered: 10-11:30, noon-1:30, 2-3:30. Collect items along the way and then build a habitat to take home. $15/child. Information/registration: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Vernal Pool Walk, Saturday, April 28, 1-2:30, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Learn about amphibians and why vernal pools are so important to their survival. Tall, waterproof boots suggested. Trails are not stroller-friendly. Registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Guided Bird Walk, Saturday, May 5, 8-10 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Join birding expert Joe Bear to see and hear migrating birds. Free, registration required: woodcocknaturecenter.org.