This Weekend: Art, concerts, musicals and more

JPOArt

JPOArt will run March 15 through April 19 at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue in Milford. The exhibit features work by John Paul O’Grodnick. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Starship

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will perform on March 15 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $67. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Carrie the Musical

Carrie the Musical runs March 16-17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Crystal Theatre Performing Arts Center, 66 Bayview Avenue, Norwalk. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, visit crystaltheatre.org.

Tango

Connecticut Tango Weekend will run March 16-18 at various locations in Milford, Middletown, Norwalk and Danbury. Dale Ellison and Jorge Duras will lead tango workshops and dances throughout the weekend. Register online. Workshop and dance classes vary by date and location. Tickets are $25-$70. For more information, visit CTTangoFest.org.

Melissa Newman Trio

The Melissa Newman Trio will perform on March 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. A sculptor as well as a singer, Newman works in ceramic and porcelain, and her work has been exhibited at many venues, including the Silvermine Galleries. The event, which will benefit Art Partners Outreach Education Program, takes place in Silvermine’s Sara Victoria Hall, beginning with a reception at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50. For more information visit silvermineart.org.

Celebrity housewives

An Evening with the Celebrity Housewives is on March 16 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Teresa Giudice, Brandi Glanville and Carole Radziwill will take the stage for an intimate chat and audience Q&A. Tickets are $75-$175. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ephemera Fair

The Ephemera Fair is on March 17-18 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 1800 East Old Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit ephemerafair.com.

Stamford Symphony

The Stamford Symphony will perform a Haydn, Mendelssohn & Schumann concert on March 17 and 18 at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit stamfordsymphony.org.

Fiona in Paris

Fiona in Paris will run on March 17 and March 18 at noon and 3 p.m. at the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. The ballet is geared toward children. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 203-655-8683.

Irish dance

A St. Patrick’s Day dance performance by Lenihan School of Irish Dance is on March 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. After the show the audience is invited to learn basic steps and kicks. The event is free. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

*Soda Bread

An Irish Soda Bread Workshop for Kids is on March 17 from 11 to 12:30 at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. The program is for ages 6 to 12. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.

Mystical Mozart

Mystical Mozart is on March 17 at 4 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, Greenwich High School, 10 Hillside Road, Greenwich. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit GreenwichChoralSociety.org.

Spring benefit

Wilton Library’s Spring Benefit is on March 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Silver Spring Country Club, 439 Silver Spring Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $225. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

After the Rush

After the Rush will perform on March 17 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. After the Rush will be joined by Paul Nelson. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ridgefield Symphony

The Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra will perform on March 17 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. The concert will feature award-winning violinist Angelo Xiang Yu. Tickets are $15-$60. For more information, visit ridgefieldsymphony.org.

*Kids Craft Day

A Colonial Kids Craft Day is on March 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Avenue, Norwalk. Create toys, games and art just as kids did in the Colonial days. For children ages 5 to 12. Tickets are $4 per child. For more information, visit norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

St. Patrick’s Parade

The Greenwich St. Patrick’s Parade is on March 18 starting at 2 p.m. from Greenwich Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road, Greenwich. The Greenwich Hibernian Association will hold the parade. For more information, visit greenwichhibernians.org.

*Build Westport

Build Westport is on March 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Christ and Holy Trinity Church, 75 Church Lane, Westport. Build Westport landmarks out of Legos. Tickets are $35 per family. Register online. For more information, visit westporthistory.org.

Music on the Hill

A Music on the Hill concert with harpist Wendy Kerner is on March 18 at 3 p.m. at WEPCO Parish Hall, 48 New Canaan Road, Wilton. The Festival Chorus performs with harp and bells. It’s free, a gift to the community. For more information, visit musiconthehillCT.org.

Norwalk Symphony

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s Music for All Ages Concert is on March 18 at 3 p.m. at Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. For more information, visit norwalksymphony.org.

St. Patrick’s Pops

The St. Patrick’s Pops Concert will be performed on March 18 at 3 p.m. at Shelton High School, 120 Meadow Street, Shelton. The New Haven Symphony Orchestra will transform Connecticut into the Emerald Isle. Tickets are $35-$49. For more information, visit newhavensymphony.org.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

The National Theatre of London’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will be screened on March 18 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Matador!

Matador! Soul Sounds concert is on March 18 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Straight up authentic funk from a promising troupe. Tickets are $25-$28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.