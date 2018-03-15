Senior Center News

The Victorian Lady visits

Kandie Carle has been performing as a dancer, singer, and actor in theaters throughout the United States and abroad since 1980. She will visit the senior center on Monday, March 19, at 2.

Her résumé covers the spectrum from Shakespeare to musical comedy. Her love of history, years of research, and experience as a performer have culminated in the creation of her one-woman show Kandie Carle, Victorian Lady. Since 1996 she has entertained audiences throughout New England and beyond.

Dressed in actual vintage and authentically reproduced undergarments, clothing, and accessories, Carle adds humor, history, and intriguing anecdotes about fashion and home life during the 1890’s Gilded Age. As each piece of clothing is added, she explains how it was worn and when and where it was appropriate. Throughout the presentation she shares insights into the manners, and etiquette of men, women, and children of that era. Included is a dose of “myth busting.

Synergy Homecare of Fairfield is introducing the Victorian Lady to the senior center. Following the dramatic presentation, there will be refreshments sponsored by Synergy Homecare.

Please call for a reservation if you plan on attending: 203-834-6240.

The Hoot Owls

On Wednesday, March 21, volunteers from Temple B’nai Chaim and the Turnover Shop, under the direction of Gladys O’Neil and Sharon Sobel, will prepare the monthly lunch at Ogden House: chicken grape pasta salad, green salad, rolls, assorted finger desserts, and fresh fruit. Lunch is served at noon and The Hoot Owls will entertain afterward. Call 203-834-6240 to reserve a place for lunch ($3).

America’s musical roots

Chris Merwin will present part two of his Musical Trilogy: American Roots on Friday, March 16, at 11, in the senior center lounge. This show will feature music by country legends Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, and Buck Owens.

Lunchtime learning

Seniors are invited to pack a light lunch and learn about streaming media on Friday, March 16, from noon to 1:30. This class will cover services like Apple TV and Roku, and the pros and cons of cutting cable.

Register by calling 203-834-7694 or online at wiltoncontinuinged.org. Full descriptions and fees are available in the Wilton Continuing Education catalogue.

The Downsized Gourmet

Table for one or two? It’s sometimes difficult to prepare a tasty and nutritious meal for only one or two people. To help solve this problem, Oasis Senior Advisors of Fairﬁeld County and The Greens at Cannondale have teamed up with Chef Biagio of The Greens.

On March 22 at 11:15 in the senior center cafe, Chef Biagio will demonstrate how to prepare a week’s worth of healthy, affordable, easy-to-prepare meals for your downsized lifestyle. Come, watch, and taste what she has prepared for you. Leave with a shopping list and easy-to-follow recipes. Registration: 203-834-6240.

Stay at Home brunch

Prospective members and volunteers are invited to learn about Stay at Home in Wilton at a free brunch on Thursday, March 22, from 10:30 to noon, at WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road.

Reservations are required: Janet Johnson at 203-762-2600.

Tennis strategies

Peter Engstrom, a USPTA-certified teaching professional, will present a classroom program on Singles and Doubles Tennis Strategy Friday, March 23, from 11 to noon, in the senior center technology room. Using multi-dimensional visual aids, he will review fundamental tactics and strategies aimed at helping players win more points and have more fun.

No equipment necessary, just an interest in tennis and a sense of humor. If you wish to bring your racquet, Peter will make sure that the grip size is correct for you. Fee: $5. Register at 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, March 16, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 11, Country Music with Chris Merwin; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 12, Streaming Media; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, March 19, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30, Drawing the Landscape; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge; 2, Kandie Carle as the Victorian Lady; 2:15, Wilton Woman’s Club Book Discussion.

Tuesday, March 20, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:30, Feed Your Heart at Ridgefield VNA; 12, Duplicate Bridge; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, March 14, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10, Watercolor Workshop; 10, Comstock Writers with Magdalen Livesey; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12, Lunch at Ogden House followed by the songs of the Hoot Owls; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, March 22, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 10, Basic Drawing with Martha Talburt; 10:30, Stay at Home in Wilton Brunch; 12, Lunch; 12:30, Colored Pencils with Martha Talburt; 12:45, Bingo; 2, Navigating Medicare at Meadow Ridge; 2 and 5:30, Dementia Signs and Symptoms at Bridges by EPOCH.