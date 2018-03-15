Parks & Recreation offers new registration system

For its spring and summer programs, Wilton Parks & Recreation is offering sign-ups via Etrak, a new computer software for program registration and facility reservations. It will allow residents to manage their own account remotely and sign up for Parks & Recreation notifications such as field closures, program weather cancellations, program updates and more. Users may opt in to receive field closure notifications and class cancellations.

The system allows receipts to be received electronically, and class records will be fully accessible from a user’s home. Online payments with no fees are available.

To sign up go to www.Wiltonparksandrec.org and click on the register tab on the left side of the page. Registration opened March 8.

More information is available at 203-834-6234.