Navigating the digital world

Parents who feel overwhelmed, scared, daunted or defeated by today’s digital world are invited to the next program in Wilton Youth Council’s parent information series.

Managing the Impact and Influence of Digital Devices and Content: What to do, how to do it and why it’s important will be presented Tuesday, March 20, 10 to 11:30, at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road. The presenters will be psychologists Susan Bauerfeld, Ph.D., and Chris Parrott.

They will offer an approach based on an understanding of the science of how both devices and human relationships can influence behavior. The presentation will include practical, flexible and straightforward guidelines for teaching the skills needed to manage digital devices and content so children and parents can travel in and out of the digital world with composure, mindfulness, resilience and good health.

The presentation is appropriate for parents with children of all ages. It is free, but registration is recommended: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Bauerfeld and Parrott will lead a follow-up discussion on Tuesday, April 24, from 10 to 11:30 at the library. Participants are invited to bring questions. A minimum of 25 registrants is required for the program to run.

Registration required at www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.