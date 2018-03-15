Lisa Fahey promoted to president of Fancompass

Lisa Fahey of Wilton, a global marketing executive who joined FanCompass, Inc. as chief marketing officer and executive vice president operations in 2015, has been promoted to president of the premier sports digital destination company for sponsored fan engagement. Fahey, a 20-year veteran of consumer marketing with past stints at Annie’s, Inc., Pepsico, Priceline.com and Kraft Foods, is credited with FanCompass’ rapid growth in the sports industry.

Headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., the company works with teams in 12 professional sports leagues from across the globe and is translated into more than 15 languages.