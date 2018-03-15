Library Lines

Understanding the impact of the digital world

Susan Bauerfeld, Ph.D, licensed clinical psychologist, and Chris Parrott, BPS Chartered Counseling psychologist, address the pitfalls of the digital world on Tuesday, March 20, from 10 to 11:30 in a Parent Information Series: Managing the Impact and Influence of Digital Devices and Content. The talk is designed to help parents learn how to take a different approach to managing today’s digital world with their children. This presentation is appropriate for parents with children of all ages. See the library’s registration link for more details. There is no charge. The program is co-sponsored by Wilton Library, Wilton Youth Services, Wilton Youth Council, Weston Youth Services and SPED*NET. Registration is required.

Local ecosystems discussed

Dr. Michael Rubbo, associate professor environmental studies and science at Pace University and science adviser for Woodcock Nature Center, will discuss amazing habitats in the area in the program, Vernal Pools: The Jewels of the Forest, on Tuesday, March 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Vernal pools are exceptionally productive ecosystems that are common in the forests of the region. This is the first 2018 Community Conservation Initiative program focusing on the importance of vernal pools. The community is invited to follow up this library event by joining an April 28 exploration of vernal pools and the many amphibians born there every spring. See the library’s registration link for details. There is no charge. The program is co-sponsored by Wilton Library, Norwalk River Watershed Association, and Woodcock Nature Center. Registration is strongly encouraged.

Money talk

A two-part seminar, Women and Wealth: Investment 101, on Wednesday, March 21 and March 28, both from 6 to 7 p.m. will feature Laurie Stefanowicz, senior vice president and managing partner at Catamount Wealth Management. The program will bring people up to speed on basic, yet essential, investment concepts. In the first session on March 28, What Women Need to Know, attendees learn how to ‘talk shop’ with financial professionals learning terms and definitions of account types, investment vehicles, and statements. On March 29, What’s Your Money Story, helps attendees focus on what needs to be changed or fixed so the right choices can be made to achieve a greater sense of financial calm and control. See the library’s registration link for details. There is no charge. Registration is highly recommended.

Borrow a ‘human’ book

Wilton Library’s first ever Human Library takes place on Saturday, March 24 from 1 to 5. The library’s human “books” are community members who have volunteered to share their stories in order to break down barriers based on appearance or identity (e.g., age, race, sexual orientation, religion, ability, lifestyle choices, etc.). Wilton Library is the first non-academic library in Connecticut to receive permission from the Human Library Organization to host an event. These one-on-one conversations are opportunities for those who have faced prejudice to tell their stories and show people who they really are; and it is a chance for others to change their preconceived notions based on a person’s appearance or identity. People get to “check out” a book for about 10 minutes, or “reserve” a book if one is taken. The program is for people 13 years or older; children ages 10 to 12 must be accompanied by adults. The program is sponsored by Catamount Wealth Management and Mountainside Treatment Center. There is no advance registration or fee. People are invited to come and enjoy the experience.

International violinist and pianist perform

Internationally acclaimed and award-winning virtuosos Igor Pikayzen on violin and his mother, Tatyana Pikayzen on piano, perform an exhilarating concert at the library on Saturday, March 24, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Igor has appeared as a soloist with major orchestras spanning Europe and Asia, as well as both North and South America. Grandson of the legendary Soviet violinist Viktor Pikayzen, Igor was born in Moscow and now splits his time between New York City and Westport, where he launched an annual summer music festival called Edelio. Famed Russian pianist Tatyana Pikayzen has performed to tremendous critical acclaim across three continents. An informal reception follows the concert. There is no charge thanks to the generous support of Ann Chernow, artist; Price Financial Group, Lori Price, president; and Dr. Mark and Linda Rubinstein. Registration is strongly recommended.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.