Wilton student named a ‘Leader of Tomorrow’

William Beggan, a seventh grader at Our Lady of Fatima School in Wilton, was one of 49 Catholic School students named Leaders of Tomorrow by the Bishops’ Scholarship Fund during last month’s Diocese of Bridgeport’s Inaugural Leaders of Tomorrow Breakfast Reception in Bridgeport.

More than 160 people attended the event, hosted by Fifth Bishop of Bridgeport Frank J. Caggiano and Foundations in Education, which brought together students, their families and principals, as well as the donors who sponsored a portion of the students’ tuition.

The Leaders of Tomorrow program provides need-based scholarships to students in Catholic elementary schools who have been identified by their principals as students of strong academic standing, good character and possessing leadership potential. There are 27 donors in the program.

At the reception, William thanked his donors for allowing him the opportunity to learn and indulge himself in reading and creating a better future for himself.

Foundations in Education is a nonprofit initiative created to assist the Diocese of Bridgeport’s ongoing mission to support Catholic education in Fairfield County by supporting innovation in academic and extracurricular programs, fostering opportunities for the professional development of school leaders and providing tuition assistance to families in need. Information: foundationsineducation.org