Tuesday: Wilton schools closed

Wilton schools are closed Tuesday, March 13.

Riverbrook Regional YMCA plans to open at noon. This includes the Gymnastics Center. Members are advised to check the website before going in.

Governor Dannel P. Malloy this morning announced that state offices will be closed for the first shift due to the snow storm affecting the state. He is encouraging Connecticut residents to exercise caution if they need to travel today.

“The current forecast is showing that the state will receive a moderate amount of snowfall throughout the day on Tuesday, and we are encouraging anyone who needs to travel to use caution, drive slowly, and allow plenty of time to get to your destinations,” he said.

The governor partially activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Hartford this morning to monitor storm conditions throughout the day and coordinate rapid response to any problems that may arise.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. today. Snow is expected today mainly before 5 p.m. As much as four inches today is possible.