The Wilton girls 6A travel basketball team, sponsored by Servco Oil, successfully completed its mission to win back-to-back Fairfield County Basketball League ‘A’ championships with a 31-28 victory over a scrappy Milford Knights squad on Sunday in Darien.

The Warriors were led by the trio of Maddie Dineen (11 points, 4 steals), Anisa Burrows (10 points, 9 rebounds) and Ashleigh Masterson (8 points, 13 rebounds). Molly Hancock (4 assists, 2 rebounds) and Caroline Hage (2 points, 3 rebounds) played great defense, with Hancock working hard to smother the inbounds pass on the press.

While Wilton led almost the entire game, stretching the lead to double digits at one point, it took contributions from the entire team to seal the championship, with Lauren Moe (2 rebounds, 1 assist), Riley Fitzgerald (1 steal), Marin Burke (1 steal), Ella Mulfinger (1 rebound) and Julie Collias all adding valuable minutes.

The Warriors finished the FCBL season with a 14-4 record, following a fifth grade season that saw them finish 23-1.

Wilton was fortunate to be coached for the second year in a row by the team of Cricket Luke (head coach) and Dorian Melkonian, who instilled important lessons about teamwork, defense and unselfish play. Luke, a New Haven resident, won her third championship in four years coaching for the Wilton youth program.

Team manager Kathleen Fitzgerald was a huge help in keeping the team organized and on schedule.

The team is already looking forward to its seventh grade season next year.