Obituary: Gerald Eugene Clarke, 78, longtime Wilton resident

Gerald Eugene Clarke, 78, a longtime resident of Wilton, CT and Port Chester, NY passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on March 11, 2018. He was born March 4, 1940 to the late Hugh and Elizabeth Clarke.

Gerald graduated from Stepinac High School in 1958 and Iona College in 1962. He went on to serve in the CT National Guard. Gerald was a Certified Public Accountant. He worked at Peat, Marwick & Mitchell and later became Chief Financial Officer of Coldwater Seafood Corporation where he retired in 1999. He was knighted by the President of Iceland when he received the Icelandic Order of the Falcon in connection with his work. Gerald was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima where he volunteered regularly.

He is survived by his wife Rosemarie (DiBuono), his children, Karen Driscoll and her husband Tim of Norwell, MA, Kathleen Clarke and her husband Curtis of Fairfield, CT and Michael Clarke and his wife Heidi of Walpole, MA and his loving grandchildren, Elizabeth, Tom and Darcy Driscoll, Heather and Caroline Clarke and Andrew, Charlotte and William Clarke. Gerald is also survived by his brother, Donald Clarke and his wife Muriel, his sister Eileen Fudale and her husband Lou, his sister Kathleen Clarke and his many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed.

The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Thursday 4-8 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Funeral Mass Friday, 1 PM, at Our Lady of Fatima in Wilton, CT.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association.