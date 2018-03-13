Laurel & Hardy at Cannon Grange

The Cannon Grange will bring back silent movie night on Saturday, March 24, with Grange member John Mucci at the piano.

Presented will be a Festival of Laurel & Hardy films beginning at 7:30 p.m. Mucci has woven together his own scores to silent movies and has presented them at Cannon Grange Hall for over a dozen years. He works to capture the humor and drama of the movies where the words appear only as captions.

The evening of Laurel & Hardy films will be appropriate for children and adults. Tickets will be available both online and at the door. The grange is at 25 Cannon Road. Information: cannongrange.org or [email protected].