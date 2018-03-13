Laurel & Hardy at Cannon Grange

A festival of films featuring silent film stars Stan Laurel, left, and Oliver Hardy will be shown March 24 at Cannon Grange.
The Cannon Grange will bring back silent movie night on Saturday, March 24, with Grange member John Mucci at the piano.

Presented will be a Festival of Laurel & Hardy films beginning at 7:30 p.m. Mucci has woven together his own scores to silent movies and has presented them at Cannon Grange Hall for over a dozen years. He works to capture the humor and drama of the movies where the words appear only as captions.

The evening of Laurel & Hardy films will be appropriate for children and adults. Tickets will be available both online and at the door. The grange is at 25 Cannon Road. Information: cannongrange.org or [email protected].

