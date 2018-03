The Hearing Loss Association will meet on Tuesday, March 20, from 1:30 to 3, at the Norwalk Senior Center, 20 Allen Road, in Norwalk. Guest speaker attorney Marc Anthony Gallucci will discuss advocacy and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This will be an opportunity to learn about accommodations that public venues such as theaters, governmental offices and agencies must provide to assist those with hearing loss. Meetings are captioned.