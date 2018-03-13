Cannon Road hearing postponed

Neighborhood opposition that has been building for months against a proposed eight-lot subdivision on Cannon Road must wait until March 26 for the public hearing to continue with the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The hearing was to have continued during a meeting March 12, but attorneys for the applicants asked in a letter before the meeting for an extension to March 26 to gather more technical information. At the same time, the site walk for the property had to be rescheduled to Sunday, March 25, at noon, because of the snowy conditions that made the original site walk March 10 impossible.

The application has been delayed through several continuations. In the meantime, neighbors wrote letters of opposition to the Planning and Zoning Department and The Bulletin.

The property is zoned for two-acre residential. The proposal is being made as a conservation subdivision, so a large amount of the land would be conserved while the subdivision would be in a limited area.

Planned are eight residential lots on 55.261 acres on Cannon Road. According to the application, the plan is to construct eight homes on about 10 acres of upland area and set aside the remaining 45 acres in a conservation easement.

The Cannon Road property is owned by LTWJ LLC under the care of Tom Gunderson, according to the application. Gregory and Adams attorney J. Casey Healy, who is representing the property owners, said the land was purchased by Joanna Bailie Gunderson on May 8, 1980.

The application was approved by the Inland Wetlands Commission last November.