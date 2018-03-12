Winter storm warning begins tonight

A winter storm warning is in effect for southern Connecticut from 8 tonight, Monday, March 12, to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of four to seven inches possible. The National Weather Service warns to plan on a difficult morning commute Tuesday. Tree branches could fall and there will be significant reductions in visibility at times.

Tonight’s forecast calls for a chance of rain and snow before 8, then snow, with a low around 30. Wind chill values will be between 20 and 25. Two to four inches of snow is possible.

On Tuesday, the snow will fall mainly before 1. The high will be near 39, with wind chill values between 20 and 30, caused by a northwest wind of 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday night is expected to be cloudy with a low around 29.

Snow showers are possible Wednesday morning.