Gymnastics: Olin third on floor, eighth in all-around at New Englands

Jess Olin closed out an outstanding debut season with the Wilton High gymnastics team by placing eighth in the all-around at the 24th annual New England Gymnastics Championships on Saturday at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, N.H.

Olin, a junior who competed with her club team as a freshman and sophomore, had an all-around score of 36.2. She finished third in New England on floor (9.4), and was 11th on vault (9.1), 20th on beam (9.05) and 22nd on bars (8.65).

Connecticut had six of the top 10 finishers in the all-around, led by New England all-around champ Adnerys DeJesus (38.125), who also took first on vault, bars and floor.

Also in the top 10 were Sam Markland of Trumbull (third, 36.85), Kelsey Fedorko of Greenwich (fourth, 36.65), Olin (36.2) and Natalie Smerling of Trumbull (ninth, 36.025).

In the team standings, Greenwich was second (144.25), Trumbull fourth (142.75), and Woodstock Academy was sixth (138.625).