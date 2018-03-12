Concert explores birdsong

The community is invited to a concert given by cellist Anthony Albrecht and violinist Simone Slattery, Saturday, March 24, at 11:30 a.m. at the Wilton home of Jackie Algon.

Australian native Slattery has appeared as a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician internationally. She regularly performs with a number of ensembles, including the Melbourne Chamber Orchestra and Australian Brandenburg Orchestra.

Her countryman Albrecht is a recent graduate of the Juilliard School and has performed at Alice Tully Hall and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He is now based in London.

The two musicians have put together an unusual program combining baroque pieces and a video through which they explore the evolution of birdsong.

“It seems to me this should be of interest to birders who enjoy music,” said Algon, as well as others.

There is a minimum donation of $30 directly to the musicians. All are invited but must pre-register at [email protected].