Wilton students will participate in All-State Festival

Wilton High School students Daniella Chavez, John Shiller and Adarsh Varghese will participate in the 2018 All-State Festival in Hartford this spring.

Daniella, a senior, plays flute in the high school’s wind ensemble and symphonic orchestra. She also plays with the Norwalk Youth Symphony.

John, a sophomore, plays cello in the high school’s symphonic orchestra, as well as with the Norwalk Youth Symphony.

Adarsh, a freshman, is a tenor member of the high school’s concert choir and acapella ensemble.

To qualify for the All-State Festival, Wilton High School Band director Nick Loafman said, “students first had to audition for and be selected for the Western Region honor groups, which occurred back in November.”

“Wilton High School had 15 students qualify at this level for Western Region,” he said. “Those students were then eligible to take a second audition to get into All-State, and [Daniella, John and Adarsh] qualified through the highly competitive audition process.”

Loafman said he and other members of Wilton High School’s music department are “very proud of these highly motivated and talented students, and glad they will be representing Wilton at the state level in April.”

The All-State Festival, presented by the Connecticut Music Educators Association, will take place April 19-21 at the Connecticut Convention Center.

Information: cmea.org/allstate