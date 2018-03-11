New tax assessor named

The Board of Selectmen March 5 unanimously approved a recommendation to appoint Sarah Scacco as the town’s new tax assessor.

She is currently deputy tax assessor of Stratford, according to Chief Financial Officer Anne Kelly-Lenz. She will begin the job April 2, and fill a two-year appointment.

Scacco replaces David Lisowski, who unexpectedly retired late last year after more than 23 years on the job. The retirement came at a time when the town is undergoing a property revaluation.

Kelly-Lenz told The Bulletin late last year she did not think Lisowski’s retirement would be a problem in terms of the revaluation since a third-party contractor, Vision Appraisal, a firm the town has used in the past, has been in place.

The assessor is also responsible for delivering a grand list of taxable properties to town officials.