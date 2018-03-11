Marking St. Patrick’s Day, the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road will present a workshop for children six to 12 years old on Saturday, March 17, from 11 to 12:30. They will make Irish soda bread.

Soda bread was introduced in the early 1800’s in England, rapidly became popular in Ireland, and then in America. According to the Society for the Preservation of Soda Bread, traditional soda bread contains just flour, baking soda, sour milk (buttermilk) and salt. Museum educator Lola Chen will show the children how to make a more festive version with raisins and butter in individual loaves. She will also talk about the cross on soda bread.

The cost is $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.