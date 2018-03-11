Fairfield County Bank donates to United Way organizations

Through a company-wide employee pledge program and corporate donations, Fairfield County Bank has raised nearly $40,000 for four local United Way organizations.

United Way of Western Connecticut, United Way of Greater Waterbury, United Way of Naugatuck and Beacon Falls, and United Way of Coastal Fairfield County, which serves Wilton, have benefited.

Fairfield County Bank employees themselves pledged nearly $25,000 to United Way charities while Fairfield County Bank added an annual corporate donation of $15,000, with $10,000 donated to United Way of Western Connecticut and $5,000 donated to United Way of Coastal Fairfield County. Fairfield County Bank is also a Gold sponsor in United Way of Western Connecticut’s corporate sponsorship program.

The vision for local United Ways is to ensure that every child enters school ready to learn, every family is financially stable, and every community they serve is healthy and strong.

Fairfield County Bank has an office in Wilton.