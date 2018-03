Thanks to 21st-seeded Newtown’s upset of fifth-seeded Pomperaug on Saturday night, the Wilton High boys basketball team will host its Division II state quarterfinal game on Monday at Zeoli Fieldhouse.

Game time is 6.

The 13th-seeded Warriors (15-7) are coming off a 63-56 win at fourth-seeded Bristol Central on Friday night.

Newtown (13-10) defeated Pomperaug in the second round, 66-56.

Wilton and Newtown met on Dec. 27, with the Warriors winning 62-40.

The semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday.