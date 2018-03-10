Westy hosts ladies’ suit drive

Westy Self Storage is hosting a ladies’ suit drive for Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County through March 30.

Westy in Wilton, at 65 Danbury Road, will serve as a designated drop-off location for donations. Items needed include: suits, pants, skirts, jackets, blazers, blouses, cosmetics and toiletries, handbags, portfolios, jewelry, scarves, interview-appropriate footwear and unopened/unused pantyhose.

Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County promotes the economic independence of disadvantaged women by providing professional attire, a network of support and the career development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Westy is open for drop-off 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Call 203-762-7600.